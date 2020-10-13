Person in custody following domestic dispute in Jupiter

A person is in custody following a domestic dispute Monday evening in Jupiter.
The incident happened in the Egret's Landing neighborhood.
Police had the area blocked off for hours while looking for a possible suspect in the area. According to witnesses, residents couldn't get into the neighborhood during that time.
There was no word on injuries or whether the suspect was armed.
Roads in the area have since reopened, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
