Piece of metal crashes through truck windshield on Interstate 95 near Delray Beach

A piece of metal flew off a tow truck crashing through the windshield of another truck Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, about one-and-a-half-mile south of Woolbright Road.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred when a piece of metal came off a bed tow truck that was driving in the right lane and crashed through the windshield of a black Ford truck driving in the left lane.
The driver of the Ford, a 64-year-old Hispanic man, suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass.
"He is lucky to be alive," said Delray Beach Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Todd Lynch.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
