Program offers free breast, cervical cancer screenings for women who qualifies

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County is encouraging women to protect their health by receiving regular breast and cervical cancer screenings.
The Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program provides access to those screenings, free of charge or for a low cost, for women who meet the following program eligibility requirements.
- Women ages 50-64 years or 40-49 years old with an immediate family member with a history of breast cancer with little or no health insurance, who meet income guidelines (at or below 200% of the poverty level) and live in Broward, Palm Beach, or Martin counties.
Eligible women can receive free breast and cervical cancer screenings at various locations in Broward, Palm Beach, and Martin counties through the FBCCEDP, formerly known as BCCI.
The initiative comes in October in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
To see if you qualify, call 1-954-762-3649. For more information, click here.
