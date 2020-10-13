Report: Allegations against suspended city manager 'substantiated'

The internal auditor for the city of Delray Beach just released a 38-page investigative report obtained by Contact 5. It stems from allegations laid out in August against suspended City Manager George Gretsas.
Gretsas is accused of violating the city's information technology policy through his use of a private network and software that lacked oversight, according to the auditor.
The report also details claims that an IT contractor hired by Gretsas had "unrestricted access to criminal data servers within the city" without first being fingerprinted.
The auditor writes "every charge has been substantiated" and "Gretsas's behavior and actions represent a pattern of disregard of city's interests and policies."
City commissioners voted to remove Gretsas with cause in June after an outside investigation concluded he violated city policy for bullying and retaliation.
In the past, Gretsas has claimed attempts to terminate his employment and smear him are retaliation for exposing corrupt activities in the city.
"More of the same for a city that has had nine city managers in eight years," Gretsas said in a statement to Contact 5. "It certainly seems clear that this is the price you pay in Delray Beach for exposing corruption and working to do the right thing."
Gretsas has collected more than $76,000 in pay since being suspended in June.
A public hearing regarding his possible termination is scheduled for Oct. 23.
Scripps Only Content 2020