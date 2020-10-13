State reports 119 new coronavirus deaths, 2,725 more cases

Florida’s reported coronavirus deaths rose by 119, one day after 48, and cases increased by 2,725, which was nearly 1,200 more than Monday, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday.
Weekend data are traditionally lower with daily increased deaths as high as 164 and cases 3,306 last week.
Last Tuesday fatalities rose by 55 and infections went up by 2,251.
On Sunday, the state released two days' worth of data to reconcile information because it said 400,000 previously reported COVID-19 test results from Helix Laboratory, a private lab not affiliated with the state, were dumped into the system.
However, on Monday, the agency said in a news release the lab's submissions "were significantly lower than 400,000" and the duplicates were from "an unforeseen technical issue" that were "not the fault of Helix or the Department of Health."
On Sunday, the agency announced a U.S.-high 178 additional deaths and 5,570 more cases.
In the state report Monday, 46 deaths were reported from the previous day with 2 additional cases changed for a net increase of 48.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 221 days, the death toll has reached 15,531, with an average of 70 per day, with the total including nonresidents 15,722, which increased by 4 to 191.
It took 12 days for the death toll to pass 15,000 Thursday, nine days to surpass 14,000 and eight to go past 12,000.
It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. Nearly three month ago, July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Monday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 63 on Sept. 14.
Palm Beach County's death toll increased by 12 to 1,451, third highest in the state behind Miami-Dade and Broward, after an increase of 3 the day before. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 5 to 309, Martin increased by 3 to 141, Indian River remained at 119. Okeechobee rose by 1 to 34 deaths with its first two fatalities on July 25.
Broward increased by 12 and Miami-Dade by 20.
With a net increase of 53 deaths in South Florida of the 119 state total, which is 44.5 percent, there are 7,020, which is 45.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Thursday's one-day increase of 164 was the most since 174 on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Monday's increased cases were 1,533.
Thursday's cases' increase of 3,306 was the most in one day since 3,573 on Sept. 19. The last time cases were more than 4,000 was 4,684 on Aug. 22.
On Monday ago, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Florida's total of 739,749 cases is nearly 10 percent of the total infections in the U.S. though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, cases passed 700,000 after surpassing 600,000 more than one month ago, Aug. 23.
Cases in Florida have been trending lower, including in South Florida.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 172 after 49 for two days. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 210 compared with 91 the day before. The state reported Monday there are currently 2,194 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 74 more than Sunday.
Deaths
Florida is in fifth place in the United States in fatalities. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
Texas is in third place with the addition of just 1 death Monday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 16,558. California reported 8 and is in third place with 16,572, which is 14 ahead of Texas. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fourth place with 16,175, adding 1 fatality.
Deaths rose by 764 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 109) for 5.2 percent, a figure tally that had been more than 1,200 deaths recently. Earlier the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. Palm Beach County increased by 65 for 4.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.8 percent with the world at 3.5 percent.
Miami-Dade rose to 3,465 with 116 more in one week. Broward increased to 1,481 with an increase of 52 in one week. St. Lucie has gone up by 15 deaths in one week compared with Martin by 9, Indian River by 1 and Okeechobee by 6, the most ever in seven days for the county.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Kentucky's 1,253 with 1 reported Monday.
Pinellas increased by 4 to 787 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough up by 10 to 719 in fifth place, Polk by 4 to 557 in sixth, Orange by 4 to 520 in seventh and Lee by 1 to 484.
On Monday, the state identified 2 deaths in Palm Beach County, two women (87, 91), though the net increase was 3. Okeechobee report a 56-year-old man, St. Lucie 96-year-old woman and Martin a 95-year-old man.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 3.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 738,749, third in the nation. The average over 226 days is 3,269 per day.
In one week, cases have risen by 18,624, which averages 2,661 per day, at 2.6 percent.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 850,028 with the addition of a U.S.-high 3,449 Monday. Texas had 2,384 and is second overall with 795,126. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 475,315, with an additional 1,029.
Florida's daily case increases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199.
The record for most cases was 15,300 cases, which was the highest figure ever in the United States.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 48,176, including residents and nonresidents.
Palm Beach County's next infection
Miami-Dade's cases were 440 compared with 279 the day before and Broward's increase was 177 vs. 102. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day, Martin was 16 vs. 1, St. Lucie 21 vs. 14, Indian River 9 vs. 8 and Okechobee 4 vs. none.
Testing
Florida's total number of people tested is 5,600,616, which is 26.1 percent of the state's population behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois.
The overall Florida positive rate decreased to 13.19 from 12.2 in one day.
The state hadn't released updates daily positivity rates Tuesday.
Florida's first-time daily infection rate of tests reported to labs was slightly higher at 4.28 than the two-day average of 4.22 (7.87 then 3.44). The two-week low of 3.74 was Oct. 3 and a previous high of 5.25 six days ago. Palm Beach County's rate of 1.95 was the lowest since 1.5 percent on May 19, on 2,822 negative tests from a two-day average of 3.14 (8.77, 2.28). The previous low was 2.14 on Sept. 27 and the previous two-week high was 4.17 on Sept. 30.
The state's total daily positivity rate for all tests was 5.17 on 40,510 tests received Sunday after 9.24 on 24,586 Friday then 4.43 on 114,667. The previous highest percentage was 6.82 six days ago. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record test total was 142,964 July 11. Palm Beach County had 56 positive tests.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's rate was 4.33 percent compared with 5.09 over two days, a two-week high of 6.83 Sept. 28 and a two-week low of 3.04 on Oct. 4. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was2.36 after a two-day rate of 3.78, a two-week low of 208 on Oct. 4 and a high of 4.0 on Sept. 30.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 3.04 percent from a two-day 2.94, a two-week low of 2.44 three days ago, a two-week high of 6.73 on Sept. 29. Martin's rate was a two-week low of 1.11 after a two-day average of 2.73 and a high of 3.65 on Sept. 29. Indian River's rate was 2.41 after a two-week low of 2.1 for two days and two-week high of 6.53 on Sept. 30. Okeechobee's rate was zero on 22 negative tests after 3.40 for two days on257 negative tests and a two-week high of 15.28 on 61 negative tests Sept. 29.
Palm Beach County has 48,176cases out of 388,395 total tested for 12.4 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 175,837 positive cases out of 964,731 tested for 18.23 percentage, and Broward is second with 79,611 cases and 599,324 tested for 13.28 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 5,089 of 39,515 for 12.88 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 8,416 out of 66,457 for 12.66 percent, Indian River with 3,450 of 39,050 for 8.83 percent and Okeechobee 1,643 of 11,631 for 14.13 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate was 2.1 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.8 percent in the United States and 2.9 percent worldwide, which passed 1,085,000 deaths and passed 38.0 million cases Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 3.0 percent, compared with Broward at 1.9 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.0 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.6 percent in St. Lucie, 2.9 percent in Martin, 3.5 percent in Indian River and Okeechobee 2.0 percent.
Florida has 723 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 665 per million. New York, which represents 15.5 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,716 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 139.2 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, as well as a 12-year-girl from Duval.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee. This class didn't change Monday.
Ninety people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with no change.
A total of 4,924 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 20 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 12,430 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 22, and 295 were hospitalized, which didn't change. From ages 5-14, there are 31,387, an increase of 68, with 274 in the hospital at one time, which increased by 2.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 523,827 of the 726,934 residents' cases. In that group, 1,034 have died, with an increase of 1, for a 0.20 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 617,078 cases. A total of 2,731 have died, an increase of 6 for a 0.44 percentage.
Cities
Through Monday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 11,727 with an increase of 2. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, increased by 5 to 8,037 followed by Boca Raton at 7,102 up from 7,094. Boynton Beach went to 4,276 from 4,218 and Delray Beach at 3,275 vs. 3,270. A total of 1,249 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 4,952, an increase of 8, followed by Fort Pierce at 2,890, up 2, and Stuart with 2,358, which rose by 3.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remained at 419 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 46,225 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 45,004 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,881, in Palm Beach County, with a increase of 16 compared with 8 the day before; 410 in Martin, which went up by 2; St. Lucie at 720 with an increase of 3, Indian River by 1 to 323 and Okeechobee from 183 to 185.
Long-term care
Forty-one percent of the deaths, 6,259 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 648 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 823 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 21 and Palm Beach County went up by 2.
Nation
Since the first death was reported six months ago on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 214,061, a reduction of 707, according to Johns Hopkins. No explanation was given for the change.
Worldometers reported an increase of 316 to 220,011.
Cases reached 7,803,259 with an increase of 40,713, according to Hopkins. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 on July 24 and the last time was July 31.
Last Monday in the U.S., there were 460 more deaths and 39.562 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 3,880 at 1.8 percent, including the reduction Monday.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 33,301, with Johns Hopkins reporting an increase of 7 after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Massachusetts 13, No. 7 Illinois 13, No. 8 Pennsylvania 18, No. 9 Georgi 13 and No. 10 Michigan 6.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported no deaths for the second day in a row, as well as an additional 475 cases. Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, reported 2 after none for two days and dropped to 25th behind Minnesota.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 8.4 percent of 3,756 additional deaths Monday and 20.3 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 36,636 at 3.5 percent.
Last Monday's death increase was 4,269.
Cases increased by 275,232 two days after a record 359,270, according to Worldometers.info. The world has been gaining 1 million cases every three days.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, initially reported 203deaths to rise to 150,709. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 8,429 cases, compared with 34,650 two days before, at 5,103,408 in third place.
India reported 66,732 cases, compared with a world-record 97,894 for second-place behind the U.S. with 7,120,539. Also, India recorded a world-high 816 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 1,09,150 and in third place.
Mexico announced 164 more deaths late Monday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 83,945 in fourth place.
Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 50 additional deaths for 42,875 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 13,972 cases four days after a record 17,540. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 39 deaths and 4,619. No. 8 Spain reported 65 deaths and 9,286 cases after no data for two days. No. 9 France is 345 deaths behind Spain, announcing 96, as well as 8,505, two days after a record 26,896.
No. 7 Peru announced 52 deaths and is 233 ahead of Spain. No. 10 Iran reported a record 272 deaths and 4,206 cases compared with a record 4,392, four days ago.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,312,310, including an additional 13,592 one day after a record 13,734. The nation gained 125 deaths and in 13th.
No. 21 Canada reported 14 deaths for a total of 9,627 and 975 cases, the first time the later was under four digits in 870 on Sept. 20. Between May 26 and Aug. 30 cases were never more than 1,000.
Scripps Only Content 2020