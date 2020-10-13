State reports 119 new coronavirus deaths, 2,725 more cases

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 50 additional deaths for 42,875 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 13,972 cases four days after a record 17,540. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 39 deaths and 4,619. No. 8 Spain reported 65 deaths and 9,286 cases after no data for two days. No. 9 France is 345 deaths behind Spain, announcing 96, as well as 8,505, two days after a record 26,896.