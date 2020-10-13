WATCH LIVE: Martin County commissioners discuss mask mandate

During Tuesday morning’s commission meeting, Martin County leaders are expected discuss two options for its mask mandate -- rescind it or amend it to make face masks optional.
The current ordinance, which went into effect in August, requires residents to wear a face mask when inside public businesses, restaurants and government buildings, as well as outside when social distancing isn't possible.
If the commission votes to make changes, the ordinance would "strongly encourage" residents to wear a face mask.
The commission meeting started at 9 a.m. and was being held inside the Blake Library.
