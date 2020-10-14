Deadly shooting closes Forest Hill Boulevard in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday that's shutting down a major road.
The sheriff's office tweeted just before 12 p.m. that Forest Hill Boulevard is closed both east and westbound for about two miles between Military Trail and Davis Road "due to a shooting."
PBSO said the shooting happened in the area of Forest Hill Boulevard and Military Trail.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a vehicle crash in the 3500 block of South Military Trail and found a driver dead from a gunshot wound.
An injured passenger was found a short distance away.
If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
