Decision due for Palm Beach Co. parents on school instruction method

Wednesday marks the deadline for School District of Palm Beach County parents to decide if they want to change their child's instruction method for the rest of the semester.
If parents don't want to make changes to the registered model of how their child is learning, either in-person or online, they don't need to do anything.
But if they want to make a change, they'll have to register that choice by Wednesday.
The latest numbers from the school district show about 90% of students have registered a choice online.
That includes those who are changing their decision or are staying in their original registered format.
Of that number, about 39% are choosing brick and mortar instruction and 51% are doing distance learning.
In a video to the community, the superintendent explained why the decision is necessary.
"The district must maintain enrollment stability. Currently, numerous students are alternating daily between in-person and distance learning," Dr. Donald Fennoy said. "The constant variation is taxing for our teachers, and many other departments throughout the district including transportation and food service."
Fennoy said it can also complicate contact tracing efforts.
If parents are changing their child's instruction method, those changes go into place on Nov. 4. After winter break, parents will be able to make changes to their instruction model once again for the second semester of school.
Waivers will be available for parents with extenuating circumstances who need to change their choice after the deadline.
