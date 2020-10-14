Decision due for PBC parents on school instruction method

Wednesday marks the deadline for Palm Beach County School District parents to decide if they want to change their child’s instruction method for the rest of the semester.
If you don’t want to make changes to the registered model of how your child is learning, either in-person or online, you don’t need to do anything.
But if you want to make a change, you’ll have to register that choice on Wednesday, October 14.
The latest numbers from the school district show about 90% of students have registered a choice online.
That includes those who are changing their decision or are staying in their original registered format.
Of that number, about 39% are choosing brick and mortar instruction and 51% are doing distance learning.
In a video to the community, the superintendent explained why the decision is necessary.
"The district must maintain enrollment stability. Currently numerous students are alternating daily between in-person and distance learning," said Dr. Donald Fennoy. "The constant variation is taxing for our teachers, and many other departments throughout the district including transportation and food service.”
Fennoy said it can also complicate contact tracing efforts.
If you are changing your child’s instruction method, those changes go into place on November 4. After winter break, parents will be able to make changes to their instruction model once again for the second semester of school.
Waivers will be available for parents with extenuating circumstances who need to change their choice after the deadline.
Scripps Only Content 2020