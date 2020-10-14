Delray Beach doctor helping save the lives of stroke patients

A doctor born and raised in Cuba is saving lives in Palm Beach County using state-of-the-art technology on stroke patients.
One patient tells her story.
Hayley Abrahams thought she was tired after working all day back in March. "And I started to walk towards the kitchen and my legs started to give on me," she said. But she found out she was having a stroke.
She was rushed to Delray Medical Center where she met Dr. Dennys Reyes.
"He thought there was a piece of plaque in my main artery to my brain. Upon going in there was no plaque there, then all of a sudden he discovered the aneurysm in my brain."
"I'm an interventionalist neurologist and what I do is repair the vessels of the brain including brain aneurysms," said Dr. Reyes. He said he used a new medical device to help Hayley.
"So I have this device, it's called a Surpass second generation called Evolve, which is a 64-wire cobalt-chromium stem that is very easy to deploy into the vessel of the brain. You can easily deploy from point "A" to "B" and protect brain aneurysms from actually growing even further and rupturing."
A stroke patient who is thankful for the technology and for the doctor who is using it.
"I am so grateful to him, I'm grateful to God and grateful to be here," added Hayley.
