Deputies investigate deadly shooting on Forest Hill Boulevard

Palm Beach County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday that shut down a major road for hours.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a vehicle crash in the 3500 block of Forest Hill Boulevard around 11 a.m. and found a driver dead from a gunshot wound.
An injured passenger was found a short distance away, also with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
PBSO said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Military Trail near Forest Hill Boulevard.
"Across the street I hear anywhere from six to nine shots ring out, and I could tell right away it wasn't a backfire from a car because it was very distinguished like, boom, boom, boom, boom," said a witness who did not want to be identified. "It sounded like handgun, and before I knew what was going on, I just ducked behind my truck."
The sheriff's office tweeted just before noon that Forest Hill Boulevard was closed both east and westbound for about two miles between Military Trail and Davis Road "due to a shooting."
Around 3:15 p.m., the westbound lanes reopened.
If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
