LIVE: Small plane makes hard landing in Loxahatchee
October 14, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 10:45 AM

A small plane made a hard landing in Loxahatchee on Wednesday morning.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the aircraft went down in the area of 190th Street North and 94th Street North, in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area, which is west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

PBSO said everyone got out safely, and the plane is intact.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the aircraft on a dirt road just feet from a swampy area on one side, and homes on the other.

No other details have been released.

