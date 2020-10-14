Mobile drivers license coming to Florida in 2021

Drivers licenses are going digital in Florida starting in 2021.
Floridians will be able to pull up a license through an app on a smartphone or tablet.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said the digital licenses are harder to counterfeit.
The new system will allow someone to verify your identity, age, and driving privileges.
“I’m excited for this innovation project that will make the state of Florida a national leader in offering secure and trusted mobile identification, which is a priority for our Governor, Ron DeSantis,” said Terry L. Rhodes, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. “We have made a sustained commitment to the modernization of nearly every aspect of what our department does and how customers access our services, and Thales will be a great partner as Florida now steps into the future of mobile identification.”
Thales will supply the department with mobile license verification services, as well as a mobile license solution for residents.
According to Thales, the licenses will have a secure digitized credential that can be checked for authenticity.
Florida will be the first state in the United States to provide mobile driver licenses.
The department has not given an exact date when the digital licenses will roll out.
Scripps Only Content 2020