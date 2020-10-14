Palm Beach Co. employee suspended for flying Trump flag on county truck

A Palm Beach County employee has been suspended for flying a flag of President Donald Trump on a government vehicle.
The suspension comes after a concerned resident reported it to Palm Beach County commissioners.
"Please be advised that we have identified the vehicle and driver of this county vehicle and will be taking appropriate disciplinary action," Deputy County Administrator Jon Van Arnam wrote in a letter to commissioners.
The woman who reported the incident saw the flag flying on a county truck as she was driving home last Thursday on Northlake Boulevard near the Beeline Highway.
"Political activities during work hours and the use of public property or funds for political purposes is strictly prohibited by county policy," Van Arnam wrote.
Van Arnam told WPTV that the employee received a five-day suspension without pay.
Palm Beach County policies "prohibit political activities by employees during work hours, the use of public property or funds for political purposes, and the unauthorized placement of signs or markings on county vehicles."
Van Arnam said the same employee was warned of the same policies and told to remove a political sticker from his vehicle in 2016.
