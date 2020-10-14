Palm Beach County begins jury duty again

Palm Beach County is bringing jurors back to the courthouse for the first time since March.
Chief Judge Krista Marx announced earlier this month that the court would begin summoning jurors for service Wednesday. It is one of four designated days that people will be called to the courthouse for jury duty.
Jury selection will also take place Oct. 27, Nov. 4 and Nov. 17.
A news release from the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida, which encompasses all of Palm Beach County, said the court is taking "extraordinary measures to protect the health of persons summonsed for jury service."
That includes bringing potential jurors into the courthouse through a private door, keeping the jury selection room properly spaced in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and outfitting courtrooms with plexiglass and jury deliberation rooms with plexiglass and air scrubbers to eliminate any airborne microorganisms.
Masks are also required for anyone entering all five county courthouses.
An executive order issued by Marx last month said the goal is "to develop strategies for the larger resumption of jury trials in 2021."
Scripps Only Content 2020