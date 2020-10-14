Pratt & Whitney workers to face layoffs

Aviation and aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney is facing cutbacks due to the impact on their business because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Connecticut-based company has multiple facilities in the U.S., including one in northwestern Palm Beach County.
The NBC affiliate in Hartford reported Tuesday about 450 Pratt & Whitney jobs would be cut in the Nutmeg State.
Spokeswoman Jenny Dervin said the layoffs will affect salaried employees, and they "are being informed today."
It is unclear how many jobs will be impacted at the South Florida plant located just west of Jupiter off the Beeline Highway.
Two years ago, then-Gov. Rick Scott visited the facility to announce Pratt & Whitney would invest $100 million to create 215 new jobs by 2022.
Below is a statement released Wednesday by the company:
WPTV reporter Linnie Supall is working on this story and will have more details on NewsChannel 5 at 5:30.
Scripps Only Content 2020