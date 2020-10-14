Pratt & Whitney workers to face layoffs

Pratt & Whitney workers to face layoffs
October 14, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 1:35 PM

Aviation and aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney is facing cutbacks due to the impact on their business because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Connecticut-based company has multiple facilities in the U.S., including one in northwestern Palm Beach County.

The NBC affiliate in Hartford reported Tuesday about 450 Pratt & Whitney jobs would be cut in the Nutmeg State.

Spokeswoman Jenny Dervin said the layoffs will affect salaried employees, and they "are being informed today."

It is unclear how many jobs will be impacted at the South Florida plant located just west of Jupiter off the Beeline Highway.

Two years ago, then-Gov. Rick Scott visited the facility to announce Pratt & Whitney would invest $100 million to create 215 new jobs by 2022.

Below is a statement released Wednesday by the company:

Pratt & Whitney continues to experience and forecast reduced commercial business due to COVID-19. This has forced us to take further actions to align with current and future business demand in an evolving environment. We have made the extremely difficult but necessary decision to implement an involuntary separation program for our salaried workforce. These actions are consistent with steps taken by our customers and competitors. Out of respect for the impacted employees who are being informed today, we are not providing any additional information at this time.
As difficult as these decisions are, taking actions to resize our workforce today, while managing our cost structure and continuing to invest in new programs, positions Pratt & Whitney for the long term and ensures a strong future for the company, our employees, customers and shareowners.

Jenny Dervin
Head of Media Bureau and Strategic Messaging
Pratt & Whitney

WPTV reporter Linnie Supall is working on this story and will have more details on NewsChannel 5 at 5:30.

Scripps Only Content 2020