Pratt & Whitney workers to face layoffs

Pratt & Whitney continues to experience and forecast reduced commercial business due to COVID-19. This has forced us to take further actions to align with current and future business demand in an evolving environment. We have made the extremely difficult but necessary decision to implement an involuntary separation program for our salaried workforce. These actions are consistent with steps taken by our customers and competitors. Out of respect for the impacted employees who are being informed today, we are not providing any additional information at this time.

As difficult as these decisions are, taking actions to resize our workforce today, while managing our cost structure and continuing to invest in new programs, positions Pratt & Whitney for the long term and ensures a strong future for the company, our employees, customers and shareowners.



Jenny Dervin

Head of Media Bureau and Strategic Messaging

Pratt & Whitney