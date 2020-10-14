President Trump heading to Miami for town hall with NBC

The Commission on Presidential Debates officially canceled this week's second presidential debate after President Donald Trump's campaign initially refused to agree to a virtual debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Now, instead of holding a single town-hall-style debate, each candidate has lined up a town hall of his own.
During the time the debate was originally going to be held, Trump's town hall will be in Miami on Thursday.
During the one-hour town hall, Savannah Guthrie will moderate a conversation between Trump and a group of Florida voters on critical issues impacting their vote less than three weeks before Election Day.
Watch the town hall live on WPTV at 8 p.m.
Both Guthrie and the president will be at least 12-feet apart from both each other and the audience. The audience will also be socially distanced and required to wear face masks while on the premises, answer a symptoms questionnaire and take a temperature check prior to entering the outdoor venue.
The town hall will take place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials.
Joe Biden will also host a town hall on the night the debate was supposed to be held. His town hall will be in Philadelphia on ABC.
Florida and Pennsylvania are considered major swing states in the upcoming election.
