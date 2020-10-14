Should more local counties get rid of mask mandates?

This after Martin County commissioners voted to get rid of the county’s mask mandate on Tuesday.
In downtown West Palm Beach, most faces are covered and people are abiding by Palm Beach County's mask mandate, an executive order put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"If everybody wears a mask hopefully, we can protect and save lives," said Gail Marlow.
Marlow lives half of the year in Lake Worth and wants the county's mask mandate to remain in place.
"I just feel like this is never going to go away unless people start wearing masks," Marlow said.
But further north in Palm Beach Gardens, Larisa Sito said she wears a mask and follows the rules, but she wants to see Palm Beach County follow Martin County after commissioners there voted on Tuesday to no longer require masks to be worn.
"I think at this point it should be a choice," Sito said. "We know how to run our own lives, we don't need the government to tell us how to do so."
But infectious disease specialist Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi tells WFLX the virus is not gone and going without masks with no vaccine available is a recipe for disaster.
"Until we have an effective vaccine and treatment, I think we should still be very cautious," Dr. Osiyemi said.
As the mask debate continues, Dr. Osiyemi said he's expects a second wave of the virus especially with the holidays around the corner.
