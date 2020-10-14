Small plane makes hard landing in Loxahatchee

A small plane made a hard landing near a swampy area of Loxahatchee on Wednesday morning.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the aircraft went down around 10 a.m. in the area of 190th Street North and 94th Street North, which is in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area, west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.
Officials with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said three people were on board the plane, but none of them were hurt.
Exclusive video from Chopper 5 showed the single-engine Cessna 172 Skyhawk on a dirt road just feet from a swampy area and homes.
WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:
The initial investigation revealed the pilot was forced to make a hard landing when the aircraft started experiencing engine trouble.
