'Spiritually Fit' gives those in recovery safe space to work out

For those struggling or who have struggled with addiction, finding an outlet and passion is key to a successful recovery. In Boynton Beach, there's a safe place to go for those who are into fitness. It's called "Spiritually Fit."
"I reached out for help, I got help and, ever since then, CrossFit has been a big part of my recovery from very early on," Nick Ricci said.
Ricci started the program. It's a class that brings those in the recovery community together every Sunday evening for a CrossFit work out.
They lift heavy weights, but they're also carrying one on their shoulders: the fight to keep a healthy body and maintain a strong mind while on the road to recovery.
"I struggled with alcohol for a really long time and, with the help of temperance training and 'Spiritually Fit' and CrossFit itself, it really brought me back from where I was," Danielle McDuffie, who has been attending the class, said.
Ricci started "Spiritually Fit" after dealing with addiction himself and then reaching that turning point that led him to recovery.
"It was when I almost lost my life," Ricci said. "It was a very traumatic experience for me, a traumatic experience for my family, and then seeing my mom's face witnessing that, actually witnessing that, really brought to light everything I'd done."
The faith-based functional fitness class for the recovery community is free and open to everyone but especially for those who struggle with any type of addiction.
"I believe fitness is very important and vital to the recovery process, and it's very beneficial," Ricci said.
During the meet-up, those winning the fight to stay sober also find common ground in their love for fitness.
"To know that you have a community behind you that's going to support you, and that you can walk into a room with your head held high and not feel any type of judgment, is something that I hope everyone can experience and understand that we're in this together," McDuffie said. "You're not alone."
The class meets every Sunday at 6 p.m. at CrossFit in Boynton Beach.
"Reach out for help," Ricci said. "There's places all over. Whatever is going on, whatever your issue is, there is help out there and people will answer the phone. There's really good, genuine people out here that want to help."
Scripps Only Content 2020