State reports 119 new coronavirus deaths, 2,725 more cases

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 143 additional deaths, the highest since 159 on June 10, for 43,018 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 17,234 cases, closed to the record five days ago of 7,540. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 41 deaths and 5,901 cases. No. 8 Spain reported 80 deaths and 7,118 cases. No. 9 France is 262 deaths behind Spain, announcing 117, as well as 12,993, three days after a record 26,896.