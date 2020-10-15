Delray Beach passes resolution encouraging businesses to stop using Styrofoam products

As restaurant manager Maurice Roisman walked through El Camino restaurant in Delray Beach, he said one thing is for sure.
The restaurant is ahead of the curve when it comes to the use of recyclable products.
"We've already been using, as long as I've been here, a cardboard container for all of our hot to-go items, even to the point for little things like our straws. We use a biodegradable straw from agave," he said.
Earlier this month, the city of Delray Beach passed a resolution encouraging businesses to limit their polystyrene use.
Commissioner Juli Casale said to think of foam cups, plates and takeout containers for this new resolution.
"The EPA has stated it can have serious impacts on human health, wildlife, and the aquatic environment. So, it seems like a great place to start," she said.
Kent Edwards is the sustainability officer for the city. He said polystyrene products can last hundreds of years in a landfill. He is encouraging more businesses to get on board. Edwards said there are more alternatives to turn to.
"Avocado seeds can be used in materials. You have birch as a tree, bamboo, even locally sourced sugar cane," he said.
Roisman said using recyclable products at El Camino is the right thing to do.
"We want to be right for the community. We want to be a good place to hang out, but also be responsible business people at the same time," Roisman said.
Casale said another important component to the resolution is the city will begin negotiating a no polystyrene use into their contracts with city vendors.
