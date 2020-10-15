Drive-thru food pantry could feed 400 families on Thursday

The Treasure Coast Food Bank is teaming up with the City of Port St. Lucie to host a free drive-thru mobile food pantry at Clover Park on Thursday.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m. or until supplies last. There will be enough food to feed about 400 families.
Each family will receive a food box containing fresh produce, chicken, dairy products and other essentials.
This is the 4th time the Treasure Coast Food Bank has hosted a food distribution at Clover Park since the start of the pandemic.
Organizers said there continues to be a need.
"We’re finding that there is still an increased need for food assistance for people and we are just trying to be out there for people in terms of providing what they need to sort of help them continue get through as they struggle," Krista Garofalo said. Garofalo serves as the Chief Strategy and Advocacy Officer.
Since the pandemic the organization has distributed 9.4 million pounds of food in St. Lucie County. Garofalo said that is more than double the amount from last year during this time.
The food bank has also seen a 200 percent increase in requests for food assistance.
The next mobile distribution at Clover Park will be on November 18th from 9am to Noon.
