LIVE: Indian River County School Board continues mask mandate debate

The Indian River County School Board is picking up its discussion on Thursday over whether to change face mask requirements in schools.
This is such a hot button issue that school board members met until midnight Tuesday and still needed more time to continue their discussion.
Thursday's school board meeting is scheduled to go until 1 p.m.
More than 260 people have submitted emails to be read as public comment. Board members are now reading those emails, and afterward, they'll begin discussing the issue.
If no decision is reached on Thursday, another meeting may need to be scheduled.
On Tuesday, school board members listened to hours of public comment from people on both sides of the issue. Parents, teachers, students, and bus drivers were among those who spoke out. Some wanted to relax the face mask rules at schools, while others wanted things to stay the same.
The president of the Indian River County teachers' union said the majority of teachers support keeping the mask mandate in place.
Because of the ongoing debate, the School District of Indian River County said it's extending the deadline for parents to change their child’s mode of instruction -- either in-person or remote learning -- until one day after the school board reaches a decision on the mask mandate.
