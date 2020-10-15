LIVE: Indian River County School Board continues mask mandate debate

The Indian River County School Board will pick up a discussion on changing mask requirements in schools Thursday morning.
This is such a hot button issue that school board members met until midnight Tuesday night and still need to continue their discussion.
The meeting is set to resume at 8 a.m. Thursday and is scheduled until 1 p.m. If no decision is reached, another meeting may need to be scheduled.
Tuesday, board memebers listened to hours of public comment from people on both sides of the issue. Parents, teachers, students and bus drivers were among those speaking out. Some want to relax mask rules at school and others who want things to stay the same.
More than 260 people submitted emails to be read as public comment. Board members are expected to continue reading those emails and then begin discussing the agenda items.
Right now the president of the Indian River County teachers union says the majority of teachers support keeping the mask mandate in place.
Because of the ongoing discussion, the school district says it is extending the deadline for parents to change their child’s mode of instruction until a day after the board reaches a decision on the mask mandate.
There are other items on the board meeting agenda related to COVID-19 quarantines.
