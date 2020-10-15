LIVE: NBC News town hall with President Trump in Miami

WATCH LIVE BELOW:
President Donald Trump is participating in a live NBC News town hall in Miami Thursday night.
"Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is moderating a conversation between Trump and a group of Florida voters on critical issues impacting their vote less than three weeks before Election Day.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
The town hall is taking place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held a similar NBC town hall last week at the same site.
Biden is holding an ABC News town hall in Philadelphia at the same time Thursday night.
Trump is making multiple campaign stops in Florida this week, which included holding a rally in Sanford on Monday followed by visits to Fort Myers and Ocala on Friday.
Biden visited South Florida on Tuesday, making stops in Pembroke Pines and Miramar.
Scripps Only Content 2020