NBC News holds town hall with President Trump in Miami

President Donald Trump covered a range of topics Thursday night in an NBC News town hall in Miami.
"Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie moderated a conversation between Trump and a group of Florida voters on critical issues impacting their vote less than three weeks before Election Day.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
Trump was evasive about whether or not he took a COVID-19 test on the day of his debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland earlier this month.
Guthrie asked Trump about denouncing white supremacy after the president balked at the opportunity during the debate with Joe Biden in Cleveland.
"I denounced white supremacy, OK. I denounced white supremacy for years, but you always do it. You always start off with the question. You didn't ask Joe Biden whether or not he denounces Antifa," Trump said Thursday.
The town hall took place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held a similar NBC town hall last week at the same site.
Biden held an ABC News town hall in Philadelphia at the same time Thursday night.
Trump is making multiple campaign stops in Florida this week, which included holding a rally in Sanford on Monday followed by visits to Fort Myers and Ocala on Friday.
Biden visited South Florida on Tuesday, making stops in Pembroke Pines and Miramar.
Scripps Only Content 2020