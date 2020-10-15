NBC News town hall with President Trump in Miami at 8 p.m.

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 8 P.M.
President Donald Trump is set to participate in an NBC News live town hall in Miami at 8 p.m.
"Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will moderate a conversation between Trump and a group of Florida voters on critical issues impacting their vote less than three weeks before Election Day.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
The town hall will take place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held a similar NBC town hall last week at the same site.
Biden will hold an ABC News town hall in Philadelphia at the same time Thursday night.
Trump is making multiple campaign stops in Florida this week, which included holding a rally in Sanford on Monday followed by visits to Fort Myers and Ocala on Friday.
Biden visited South Florida on Tuesday, making stops in Pembroke Pines and Miramar.
Scripps Only Content 2020