Publix helps donate 419,657 nutritious meals to food banks

Publix and Mighty Spark have teamed up to donate thousands of nutritious meals to those in need.
Minnesota-based Mighty Spark expanded its assortment at Florida-based Publix this year, resulting in 419,657 nutritious meals donated.
"Our company is on a mission to spark small but mighty ways to give back, and we're grateful for our partnership with Publix and their shoppers throughout the Southeast who've shown their support by choosing a brand that aims to use its business for good," Mighty Spark marketing director Kristy Welker said. "Millions of people are in need of food, so we're happy to do our part –- along with amazing food bank partners -– to support those in need through the 419,657 meal donations."
For each Mighty Spark product purchased at Publix between April 16 and Sept. 9, Mighty Spark donated a meal to a Feeding America member food bank.
Among the food banks to have received donations was Feeding South Florida.
"As a food retailer, we're dedicated to helping the hungry in the communities we serve," Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said. "Publix is grateful to collaborate with Mighty Spark and our customers to support local food banks and families."
