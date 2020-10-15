Publix helps donate 419,657 nutritious meals to food banks

"Our company is on a mission to spark small but mighty ways to give back, and we're grateful for our partnership with Publix and their shoppers throughout the Southeast who've shown their support by choosing a brand that aims to use its business for good," Mighty Spark marketing director Kristy Welker said. "Millions of people are in need of food, so we're happy to do our part –- along with amazing food bank partners -– to support those in need through the 419,657 meal donations."