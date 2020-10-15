Shots fired at Red Roof Inn in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are evacuating a motel after receiving a call about shots fired on Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the Red Roof Inn, located at 2421 Metrocentre Boulevard, around 10:45 a.m.
A police department spokesman said officers are securing the area, evacuating people, and trying to figure out where the shots came from.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed police outside the Red Roof Inn, as well as the neighboring SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel. Several streets are blocked off in the area as police investigate.
It's unclear if anyone is hurt. No other details have been released.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
Scripps Only Content 2020