State's new cases rise by 3,356, most in one month; deaths spike by 141

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging at record levels and deaths are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 137 additional deaths for 43,155 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as a record 19,724 cases. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 43 deaths and a record 7,332 cases. No. 8 Spain reported 209 deaths and 11,970 cases, behind the record 14,087 on Sept. 18. No. 9 France is 376 deaths behind Spain, announcing 104 as well as 22,591 cases, four days after a record 26,896.