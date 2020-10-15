Stone crab season underway in Florida

One of Florida’s tastiest times of the year kicked off Thursday. Florida's stone crab season is underway.
The crustaceans can be trapped and caught now until May 1.
However, there are regulations when it comes to quantity and size limits.
Florida law states the minimum size limit is 2 7/8 inches, and only the claws may be harvested.
The daily bag limit is one gallon of claws per person or two gallons per vessel, whichever is less. Harvest from egg-bearing crabs is prohibited.
Click here for more stone crab harvesting regulations.
Scripps Only Content 2020