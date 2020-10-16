Elections supervisor to early voters: 'Please consider wearing a mask'

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link held a news conference Friday morning to discuss early voting.
Early voting begins Monday at 18 locations throughout Palm Beach County.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day through the last day of early voting Nov. 1.
Anyone who is eligible to vote in Palm Beach County can do so at any of the early voting locations.
SPECIAL SECTION: WPTV Voter Information Guide
Link said all poll workers will be equipped with personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. She said social distancing will be strictly enforced.
"Please consider wearing a mask," Link said. "We'll provide one for you."
Although Palm Beach County has a mask mandate, Link said anyone without a mask won't be denied the right to vote.
"If somebody for health reasons says they cannot, obviously, we are not going to deny them the right to vote," Link said. "We will make an accommodation."
However, she strongly encouraged voters to wear masks for the sake of the poll workers who have courageously risked their safety to volunteer at the sites.
Link said anyone without a mask will be asked to step out of line -- not lose his or her place in line -- to provide even more space "to make others feel more comfortable."
"We will do our best to put them in an area that has them less exposed," Link said.
