Florida-Missouri game postponed after coronavirus outbreaks

The Gators will have plenty of time to recover from the coronavirus.
The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that the Oct. 24 game between No. 10 Florida (2-1, 2-1 SEC) and Missouri (1-2, 1-2) has been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Gators will now host the Tigers on Halloween.
It is the second Florida game and third SEC game to be postponed this week.
Florida's home game against LSU, previously scheduled for this Saturday, has been moved to Dec. 12. Missouri's upcoming game against Vanderbilt was also rescheduled for Dec. 12.
The Gators had at least 21 players and coaches test positive for the coronavirus and dozens more quarantined because of contract tracing.
Kentucky and Missouri had been scheduled to play on Halloween, but that game will now be played Oct. 24.
The Wildcats had been scheduled to play at Georgia that day, but that game now moves to Oct. 31.
