Is it safe to travel for Thanksgiving? What the experts say

Regan Crocier is near the end of her first semester at Florida Atlantic University. The Pennsylvania native is looking forward to heading home for the Thanksgiving holiday.
"I'm trying to go home a little bit earlier to surprise my best friend for her birthday," she said.
Crocier said safety is her first priority when it comes to holiday travel.
"I'm going to be wearing a mask, and I'm going to wipe down my seat completely before I sit down," she said.
Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, spoke this week about his concerns regarding holiday traveling.
"I think people are going to have to make a choice of where they fit in the risk-benefit ratio of having someone come in maybe from out of town, who's been through a crowded airport, to come into a home," he said.
Fauci said his three children will not come home for Thanksgiving. Among the areas of concern are college campuses.
State data from Sept. 6 through Oct. 10 showed thousands of cumulative cases of COVID-19.
The University of Florida (697) and Florida State University (586) combined for more than 1,200 student cases. Florida Atlantic University accounted for 112 student cases.
"As long as people take the measures that we should be applying every day, it would be safe to travel," said Dr. Kleper De Almeida, an infectious disease specialist with JFK Medical Center.
De Almeida said the number of new cases has risen nationwide.
"We need to be very mindful of that while we travel to protect ourselves from exposure, and in doing so, minimizing the risk of bringing it back to our communities," he said.
Crocier said she is well aware of the risks, but she is ready to see her family.
"I miss them a lot, so I'm excited to see them," she said.
