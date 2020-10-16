Martin County allocates $5.5M to help local nonprofits

Not-for-profit organizations in Martin County can now apply for assistance through the CARES Act.
"It's just a sigh of relief," said Wendy Reynoso, the executive director at the Dunbar Learning Center. "We've had to hire more staff to lower the ratios in each classroom."
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Reynoso said the coronavirus has brought with it a great number of new expenses.
"These are essential employees that we never had before until this pandemic hit," said Reynoso.
More than 90 children attend the learning center daily so that families can work.
Reynoso said many of the fundraising events they normally have throughout the year have had to be canceled.
"The county wants to help bring you back to where you were pre-COVID-19," said George Stokus, assistant administrator of Martin County.
Organizations that are 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6), as well as nonprofit veteran's groups, can apply.
The grants vary from $20,000 to $50,000, depending on the type.
"We have to run the AC," said Reynoso. "We have to keep the lights on. All of those costs are prohibitive, so $20,000 for us would go very far."
Stokus said to be eligible, nonprofits had to be up and running before October 2019 and be physically located in Martin County.
Applications for the grant can be printed by visiting the county's website.
They must be printed out and dropped off at the Port Salerno Civic Center before Nov. 24 or until the money runs out.
Scripps Only Content 2020