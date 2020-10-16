President Trump holds campaign rally in Ocala

On the heels of last night's town hall in Miami, President Trump made more campaign stops Friday in Florida.
Earlier in the day, the president visited Fort Myers to speak to seniors.
Trump then flew to Ocala where he spoke for about an hour and a half at a rally held at the city's international airport.
The president held a rally in Sanford outside of Orlando on Monday.
Democratic candidate Joe Biden visited Broward County on Tuesday.
Once again, Florida is one of the most important battleground states and has 29 electoral votes.
