St. Lucie County courthouses suspend jury trials

Courthouses in St. Lucie County are reverting to Phase One operations, less than two weeks after resuming jury trials.
The St. Lucie County courthouses in Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie have suspended jury trials and are limiting in-person contact as part of increased coronavirus protocols, according to a news release Friday from the 19th Judicial Circuit of Florida.
Joseph Abreu, communications director for the St. Lucie County Clerk of the Circuit Court, told WPTV that there were "some people who worked in the main courthouse who tested positive" for COVID-19. He said none of them were clerk employees.
"Strict cleaning procedures and the following of all (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines have been in effect since the onset of the pandemic," the news release said. "Our judicial staff have been proceeding with work in an effective and comprehensive manner and have conducted thousands of remote appearances by phone calls or virtual court case hearings by videoconference."
Jury trials are expected to continue in Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.
