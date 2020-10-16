State’s deaths rise by 94, pass 16,000 including nonresidents; cases up 3,449

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging at record levels and deaths are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 138 additional deaths for 43,293 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 18,980 cases, one day after a record 19,724. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 83 deaths and a record 8,804 cases. No. 8 Spain reported 140 deaths and 13,318 cases, behind the record 14,087 on Sept. 18. No. 9 France is 387 deaths behind Spain, announcing 88 as well as a record 30,621 cases, shattering the mark of 26,896 five days ago.