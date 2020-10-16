Though unemployment is down, struggling families still need help

New county unemployment numbers are out and there's some promising news across our area.
Boca Helping Hands is in the process of building out a new space.
A building across the way will help the non-profit store double their amount of food.
Executive Director Gregory Hazle says they rushed the build of the new space after the pandemic created the need.
"Since the pandemics we have had close to 3,000 families sign up," he says.
Hazle says they have also started to notice more people seeking out their job training program.
CareerSource just released the latest county unemployment numbers.
On the Treasure Coast, overall, unemployment is down.
Palm Beach County is at 7%, down from 7.9% in August.
Stewart Wein is one of those 7% still unemployed.
He works as a stagehand and with concerts and events on pause, he says it’s a waiting game.
"I am eating up some of my retirement funds," he says.
He’s also maxed out the Florida limit for unemployment benefits.
"I got to the point where I am out of weeks," he says.
Back at Boca Helping Hands, Hazle says they are adjusting the debt assistance programs after so many people have been left unemployed.
"People are coming to us with months of acclimated unpaid rent, where our program was designed to help with a month at a time," he says.
According to CareerSource there are just over 3,500 jobs available in Palm Beach County.
For information on jobs in Palm Beach County, visit https://www.careersourcepbc.com/ and for Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties, visit https://careersourcerc.com/.
