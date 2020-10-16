Trump Jr. holds campaign rally in West Palm Beach

A day after President Donald Trump and Joe Biden held dueling town halls, the president's son was back on the campaign trail in West Palm Beach.
Donald Trump Jr. held a "Make America Great Again" rally at the Hilton West Palm Beach Airport hotel.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
About 400 people were scheduled to attend Trump Jr.'s rally in the Hilton's majestic ballroom. U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., was in attendance for the event.
Trump Jr. spoke for about 45 minutes and repeatedly attacked Biden, the media and the policies of Democrats.
WPTV spoke with people before the event; some were invited while others signed up.
Ken Bonawitz, the owner of KJ’s Promotional Printing, sells Trump memorabilia and started his business using the $1,200 stimulus after being laid off as a car salesman. His sales now average $6,000 a week.
Other attendees include a mom who brought her 13-year-old son to the rally to be closer to the political process.
"You know our kids today, unfortunately, can’t rely solely on the media or Google, and so they need to have this experience and see what democracy is supposed to look like," said Maria Alexander. "We may have a difference of opinions, but it doesn't mean that we have to hate each other. That’s what democracy is."
