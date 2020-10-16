Trump Jr. set to hold campaign event in West Palm Beach

A day after President Donald Trump and Joe Biden held dueling town halls, the president's son, Donald Trump, Jr., was back on the campaign trail in West Palm Beach.
The "Make America Great Again" rally is being held at the Hilton West Palm Beach Airport hotel at 6 p.m.
The president faced an audience that resembled America during an NBC town hall in Miami on Thursday, which included supporters of both candidates and undecided voters.
He also tackled several key issues ranging from the economy and jobs to COVID-19, affordable health care, policing, immigration and corporate tax rates.
About 400 people are scheduled to attend Trump Jr.'s rally in the Hilton's majestic ballroom.
WPTV does not know what Trump Jr. specifically will discuss, but organizers said attendees will not be allowed to ask questions.
There is also no timetable on how long the event will last.
WPTV spoke with people outside the event; some were invited while others signed up.
Ken Bonawitz, the owner of KJ’s Promotional Printing, sells Trump memorabilia and started his business using the $1,200 stimulus after being laid off as a car salesman. His sales now average $6,000 a week.
Other attendees include a mom who brought her 13-year-old son to the rally to be closer to the political process.
"You know our kids today, unfortunately, can’t rely solely on the media or Google, and so they need to have this experience and see what democracy is supposed to look like," said Maria Alexander. "We may have a difference of opinions, but it doesn't mean that we have to hate each other. That’s what democracy is."
