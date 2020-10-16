West Palm Beach Race For The Cure to be held virtually

Lisa Fitter battled breast cancer. Not once, but twice.
"I was originally diagnosed in 2013, found a lump in my right breast and went through all of the diagnostic testing," she said. "At that time, I didn't have insurance, so Komen stepped in."
Fitter, who is a warrior in pink, participates in the yearly Race for the Cure with her family. Her teenage daughter, Talia, who wants to be an oncologist, is the junior chair for the upcoming race.
"I want to make sure that teens are fundraising," Talia Fitter said. "I've raised over $4,000 for the past three years for breast cancer research."
For years, Susan G. Komen hosted Race for the Cure in downtown West Palm Beach. It will be celebrating its 30th anniversary Jan. 30. But this time, the race will be virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"So this year is a challenge I'm still trying to navigate myself, but things like getting other teenagers involved, reaching fundraising milestones, showing up to meetings, little things like that, can get you community service hours," Talia said.
As the 17-year-old rounds up the teens for the virtual race, Komen plans to kick off the race with a Facebook live event and then encourage participants to walk or run in their neighborhoods.
Komen said funds raised will support programs such as treatment assistance, the local breast health navigation and creating access to care.
Lisa and Talia are hoping to inspire others to register and be a part of the virtual Race for the Cure.
"I want to be able to have my own practice and just save people's lives, and that's mainly the experience I went through watching my mom beat cancer twice," Talia said.
Her mother added how thankful she was for Komen.
"Without Komen, I don't believe I would be here," Fitter said.
