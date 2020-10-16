When and where to early vote in South Florida, Treasure Coast

More than 17 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, a record-shattering avalanche.
Florida will begin early voting next week and we've complied when and where you can early vote by county.
PALM BEACH COUNTY
WHEN: Monday, October 19 through Sunday, November 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WHERE: As long as you're an eligible registered voter in Palm Beach County, you can vote in any Early Voting site open. You can find the locations in the graphic below.
BROWARD COUNTY
WHEN: Monday, October 19 through Sunday, November 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WHERE:
- African-American Research Library, 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale.
- Broward Health North, Conference Room, 201 E. Sample Road, Deerfield Beach.
- Coral Ridge Mall, North or Northwest Entrance, 3200 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale.
- Davie/Cooper City Library, 4600 SW 82nd Ave, Davie.
- Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach.
- Fort Lauderdale Branch Library, 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard, Room 139, Fort Lauderdale.
- Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center, 410 SE 3rd St., Hallandale Beach.
- Miramar Branch Library, 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar.
- Hollywood Branch Library, 2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood.
- Nob Hill Soccer Club, 1020 Sunset Strip, Sunrise.
- North Regional Library, 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek.
- Northwest Regional Library, 3151 University Drive, Coral Springs.
- Nova Southeastern University, Alvin Sherman Library, 3301 Ray Ferrero Jr. Boulevard, Davie.
- Pine Trails Park Amphitheater, 10555 Trails End, Parkland.
- E. Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Pompano Beach.
- Lauderhill Mall, 1519 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill.
- South Regional Library, 7300 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines.
- Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines.
- Tamarac Branch Library, 8701 W. Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac.
- West Regional Library, 8601 W. Broward Boulevard, Plantation.
- Weston Branch Library, 4205 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston.
- Women's Club of Wilton Manors, 600 NE 21st Court, Wilton Manors.
MARTIN COUNTY
WHEN: Monday, October 19 through Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE:
- Elections Center- 135 SE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Stuart
- Hoke Library-1150 Jack Williams Way, Jensen Beach
- Robert Morgade Library-5851 SE Community Dr, Stuart
- Hobe Sound Library-10595 SE Federal Hwy, Hobe Sound
- Peter & Julie Cummings Library-2551 SW Matheson Ave, Palm City
- Elisabeth Lahti Library-15200 SW Adams Ave, Indiantown
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
WHEN: Monday, October 19 through Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- Indian River County Main Library- 1600 21st StVero Beach FL 32960
- Sebastian City Hall- 1225 Main StreetSebastian FL 32958
- Supervisor of Elections Office- 4375 43rd AveVero Beach FL 32967-1064
ST. LUCIE COUNTY
WHEN: Monday, October 19 through Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE:
- Orange Blossom Business Center – 4132 Okeechobee Road, Ft. Pierce
- Zora Neale Hurston Library – 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce
- Port St. Lucie Community Center – 2195 SE Airoso Blvd, Port St. Lucie
- Port St. Lucie Civic Center – 9221 SE Civic Center Pl, Port St. Lucie
- Paula A. Lewis Library – 2950 SW Rosser Blvd, Port St. Lucie
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY
WHEN: Monday, October 19 through Saturday, October 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Supervisor of Elections Office/Historic Courthouse- 304 NW 2nd St. Okeechobee, FL 34972
