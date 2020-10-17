Alabama coach Nick Saban cleared to return to sideline

"Upon being notified by the University of Alabama of a potential positive COVID-19 test result involving Nick Saban, the SEC office provided and reviewed with the university the COVID-19 management requirements established by the SEC's Medical Guidance Task Force and emphasized the need to comply with all local and state health policies," the SEC said in a statement. "Consistent with the conference's COVID-19 management requirements, PAE, the third-party provider secured by the SEC to standardize and provide testing for the 14 member institutions, has utilized the authorized laboratory in processing and reporting the three tests 24 hours apart as necessary to satisfy the requirements of the task force policy regarding the handling of asymptomatic PCR positive tests."