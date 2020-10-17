'Doctors for Biden' wave signs and encourage voting in Boca Raton

Healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, held signs and waved as cars passed them Saturday on the corner of FAU and Spanish River Boulevard.
The event was part of "National Day for Healthcare" happening around the US in support of the Biden-Harris campaign and to raise awareness for early voting.
Dr. Dawn Sterling M.D. said healthcare workers are still struggling due to the current administration's lack of support for local healthcare workers.
"The coronavirus has been absolutely mismanaged,” she said. “It’s a matter of getting out to vote in support of science, in support of the frontline workers but also for everybody to understand that voting is the only way that you have a voice.”
To learn more about their organization visit https://www.docsforbiden.com/.
