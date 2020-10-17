Jordan Travis, Seminoles hold off No. 5 North Carolina

October 17, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 11:55 PM

Jordan Travis and Florida State got out to a 31-7 lead and held off a second-half rally by No. 5 North Carolina to upset the Tar Heels 31-28 Saturday night.

The Seminoles' win was the first signature victory of the Mike Norvell era.

Florida State built a 24-0 start and 31-7 halftime lead, but North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell led the near-comeback.

Howell was a former Florida State commitment who signed with the Tar Heels after Mack Brown returned for his second stint at North Carolina.

