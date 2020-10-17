Man arrested in connection with overnight fatal shooting in Lake Worth Beach

A man was shot and killed overnight in Lake Worth Beach and deputies have arrested a suspect.
Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of South F Street just after midnight and located a man suffering from gunshot wound(s).
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to investigate the shooting as a homicide.
Investigators located a suspect, identified as 42-year-old Max Olrich Sume of Boynton Beach, interviewed him, and arrested him.
