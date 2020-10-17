Police: West Palm Beach girl, 2, abducted by her parents

West Palm Beach police are looking to locate a missing child they say was abducted by her parents.
Police say Amaya Morales, 2, was taken by her mother, Meghan Dillon, and father, Miguel Morales, on Saturday.
Amaya has been court-ordered into the custody of the Department of Children and Families by the state of Florida.
She is not considered endangered at this time, according to her DCF case worker.
Her parents are known to drive a white Kia Optima with Florida tag IJ08MU.
Anyone with information about Amaya's whereabouts is asked to please call 911.
