State's 4,044 new coronavirus cases highest in 2 months; deaths rise by 87

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging at record levels and deaths are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 136 additional deaths for 43,429 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 15,650, two days after a record 19,724. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 55 deaths and a record 10,010 cases. Spain moved into seventh place by 127 ahead of Peru, reporting 222 deaths and 12,169 cases, behind the record 14,087 on Sept. 18. No. 9 France announced 178 as well as a record 25,086 cases one day after a 30,621.